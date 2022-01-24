Crash in south London, travel advisories in effect from Environment Canada
A serious motor vehicle crash in south London, Ont. is being investigated by police.
The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. with emergency crews responding to the area of Highbury Avenue and Westminster Drive
According to police, one driver was transported to hospital by paramedic services.
Highbury Avenue remains closed in both directions between Westminster and Scotland drives.
The investigation has been reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing.
Drivers to remain out of the area.
Winter weather travel advisory remains in effect from Environment Canada
The agency says anywhere from five to 10 cm could fall across the region, causing slick road conditions and poor visibility.
London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford-Brant, Sarnia-Lambton and Norfolk are under the advisory.
Meanwhile, Huron and Perth are under snow squall watches and Grey-Bruce are under a snow squall warning.
The snow is expected to dissipate after midnight.
Motorists should always drive according to the conditions.
— With files from CTV London's Matt Thompson
-
Ontario's police watchdog investigating death in ChapleauThe province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person on the morning of Jan. 21 in the Township of Chapleau.
-
Trucker convoy from Vancouver to Ottawa raises millions as vaccine-hesitant supporters flock to causeA group of truckers is garnering millions in fundraising dollars as it drives across the country to protest vaccine mandates, despite the vast majority of big-riggers having been jabbed.
-
Mounties in Nova Scotia search for cremation urn stolen in recent break-inPolice in Nova Scotia are asking for the public's help as they investigate a break-in that resulted in the theft of several items, including an urn containing cremated remains.
-
Police looking for youths involved in armed robbery at Waterloo bus stopRegional police are looking for three youths connected to an armed robbery at a bus stop in Waterloo.
-
$1.5M to explore best practices for youth mental healthAs a teen, Natasha struggled with anger, didn't want to leave her room and didn't know what was going on. Doctors suggested it was hormones, a part of growing up, but it wasn't until she found mental health supports until she had a name for it: depression.
-
City of Windsor crews clean-up after first major snowfallCity of Windsor Public Works crews and contractors are cleaning up and ensuring roads are safe following a significant snowfall on Sunday.
-
Maple syrup producers in Simcoe County prepare for tapping seasonTwo local farms hold their first official tapping of the year Saturday – Maple Grove Syrup & Sleigh Rides in Severn and Windlee Farms in Tiny.
-
U.K. PM Johnson had a birthday party during lockdown, ITV News saysBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a birthday party during the first COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020 when social gatherings indoors were banned, ITV News reported on Monday.
-
Police identify Kemptville man who died in snowmobile crashAuthorities have released the identity of the Kemptville man who died in a weekend snowmobile crash in Limoges, southeast of Ottawa.