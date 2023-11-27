Drivers can 'expect delays' on portion of Highway 401 due to truck rollover

All eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 are blocked at Victoria Park Avenue following a rollover involving a transport truck.

Police say that the single-vehicle accident occurred in the collector lanes sometime before 5 p.m. resulting in minor injuries.

The eastbound express lanes remain open but traffic in the collector lanes is being forced off at Victoria Park Avenue, police say.

“Expect delays,” OPP said in a message posted to social media.

