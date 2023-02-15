Drivers caught going nearly double speed limit on Windsor streets

Windsor police say two drivers were busted going nearly double the speed limit on city streets.

Officers say one driver was caught going 116 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 km/hr zone and the other driver was going 111km/kr in a 60km/hr zone.

It happened on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Police posted about the incidents on social media on Wednesday.

Racing to love. Was it worth it? On Valentine’s Day, we caught these two driving at high rates of speed. They were fined and their vehicles were towed. pic.twitter.com/R7pYkahmhf

“Racing to love. Was it worth it? On Valentine’s Day, we caught these two driving at high rates of speed,” said the post.

They were fined and their vehicles were towed.