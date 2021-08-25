Drivers charged for racing in Walmart parking lot in Wasaga Beach: OPP

Provincial police say two drivers face "hefty fines" for allegedly racing in a Walmart parking lot in Wasaga Beach.

"Two drivers were arrested and charged criminally for dangerous operation of a vehicle," Huronia West Detachment Commander Andy Tait said in an OPP post to social media on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of Wed., Aug. 18.

"Both the accused are facing hefty fines, possible jail time, a criminal record and increased insurance rates as a result of these selfish actions," Tait said.

Last month, Ontario introduced stricter legislation for stunt driving and racing, including the temporary loss of one's driving license and a lengthier vehicle impoundment.

"There is zero tolerance for this type of dangerous behaviour," Tait added. "If you are caught stunt driving, you will face an immediate seven-day driver's license suspension, 14-day vehicle impoundment and a court date to answer to the charge."

NEW STUNT DRIVING LEGISLATION INTRODUCED JULY 1

Stunt drivers on Ontario roads will now be hit with tougher penalties under the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act that came into effect on July 1.

Motorists clocked travelling 40 km/h or more over the speed limit in a posted 80 km/h zone will face stunt driving charges.

Additionally, Ontario introduced new post-conviction drivers' license suspensions for anyone convicted of street racing or stunt driving, which include: