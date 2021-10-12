Drivers clocked at nearly double the limit has police reminding people to slow down
London police and OPP are each reminding drivers to slow down after stopping vehicles travelling at nearly twice the speed limit in separate incidents.
London police tweeted Tuesday that a driver had recently been caught going 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Oxford Street East near Third Street.
A 31-year-old man was charged with stunt driving and had his licence suspended and vehicle impounded in the incident.
And Norfolk OPP say a 22-year-old local is facing the same consequences after a vehicle was stopped travelling 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
Drivers are reminded that driving is a privilege and not a right.
A Traffic Management Unit officer recently caught this driver travelling 108 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone on Oxford Street East near Third Street. The 31-year-old male was charged with stunt driving, his licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded. #SLOWDOWN #ldnont pic.twitter.com/U3grVbYl8j— London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) October 12, 2021
Really!! There is absolutely no excuse to be travelling 134km in a posted 80km zone. 22 y/o from @NorfolkCountyCA is facing #StuntDriving charges. Licence suspended/vehicle impounded. Driving is a privilege NOT a right. It's really simple, drive the speed limit. @NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/LwJuaGqt67— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 12, 2021