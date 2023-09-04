Drivers feed their need for speed at 67th Brantford Soap Box Derby
Brantford's Soap Box Derby is back for another year.
Racers had their eye on the checkered flag Monday for the 67th edition of the event.
"I raced in it about 60 years ago when I was a little boy," said Ken Mercer. "My sons raced in it, and now my grandsons.
"It's been a family event really our whole life."
The annual race is hosted every Labour Day by the Brantford District Labour Council.
"This is an opportunity for working people, for labour to get together and to offer something back to the community," said Cory Judson, president of the council.
The derby featured 34 cars racing down half a kilometre of Icomm Drive, which each sporting a different look.
"We're big fans of the Leafs," said Nathan Mercier, who was sporting a Toronto Maple Leafs design on his car. "Number 17, Wendel Clark.
"It's just fun and fast."
Racers are five to 12 years old and go head to head in a knockout format, with the last car standing getting a trophy.
"Having fun is the goal," said parent Jamey Alford. "If he wins, cool, if he loses, I don't care."
