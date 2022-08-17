Drivers handed $988 and $1,067 tickets for excessive speeding

Two drivers were handed fines and had their vehicles impounded for excessive speeding over the weekend.

A driver travelling at 177 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone was fined $988.

Another driver, who clocked in at 184 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone, was fined $1,067 according to a tweet from Saskatchewan RCMP.

In addition to the large fines, both drivers had their vehicles impounded for one week.

