Drivers hospitalized after rollover crash in Saanich near Uptown
First responders were at the scene of a dramatic crash near the Uptown shopping centre in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday morning.
Police say the crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Saanich Road and Oak Street.
Investigators believe that a car that was turning left onto Oak Street from Saanich Road was struck by a car travelling east on Saanich Road.
"The crash caused the car, that had been turning left, to roll over," said police in a statement Wednesday morning.
The vehicle could be seen on its roof with its airbags deployed early Wednesday.
Both drivers were taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries according to police. It's unclear if other occupants were inside at the time.
Saanich police and firefighters were at the scene Wednesday and asked that commuters avoid the area and watch for emergency responders. The intersection was closed for several hours as crash analysts reviewed the scene but reopend around noon.
