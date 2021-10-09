Drivers in southern Alberta and B.C. should expect to see snow: Environment Canada
If crossing the Alberta-B.C. boundary is in your travel plans this Thanksgiving, you could be in for some inclement weather depending on your route.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statement for many regions in southern B.C., such as Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, because of a system that is expected to bring snow to most of the southern highway passes this long weekend.
"Precipitation from the system will start as rain (Saturday) afternoon, and then as levels drop, it will change to snow," the statement reads.
The weather is expected to change Saturday evening or Sunday morning, with the snowfall continuing until at least Sunday evening.
Environment Canada says there could be accumulations of up to 10 to 15 centimetres in the higher elevations.
Drivers are advised to monitor road conditions on DriveBC.
