Drivers injured in serious crash on Highway 174


Ottawa police say two drivers were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 174 Monday afternoon. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash on Highway 174 east of Trim Road that sent two people to hospital.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Both drivers in the two-vehicle crash had to be pulled from their cars by Ottawa firefighters, and suffered serious injuries.

One of them remained in hospital Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them or Crime Stoppers.

