Drivers killed in 2-vehicle highway crash north of Calgary
Two people were killed in a head-on crash north of Calgary on Wednesday.
RCMP officers were called to Highway 9 just sound of Range Road 262, north of Irricana, at around 12:40 a.m.
A preliminary investigation by police suggests a car travelling south on Highway 9 crossed the centre line and crashed into a northbound vehicle.
In a news release, RCMP officials said the driver of the southbound vehicle, a woman in her 70s, and the driver of the northbound vehicle, a woman in her 50s, both died at the scene.
Airdrie RCMP, Rocky View County Fire and EMS all responded to the crash.
"The incident remains under investigation, however alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor," a Wednesday news release said.
RCMP will not be releasing the names of the deceased.
Irricana is located roughly 45 kilometres northeast of Calgary.
