Drivers seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash near Raymond
Raymond RCMP say two drivers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the crash in the intersection of Highway 52 and Range Road 212 at 3:30 p.m. on May 23.
Two of the drivers involved were taken to hospital, police say.
"Raymond RCMP are looking for any witnesses that may have observed the collision who can provide details surrounding the event," RCMP said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond RCMP by calling 403-752-4747. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), going online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
Raymond is located approximately 36 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge.
-
First Condor Airlines flight from Edmonton to Frankfurt leaves EIACondor Airlines celebrated its inaugural flight from the YEG Edmonton International Airport on Friday.
-
-
More judges needed to deal with case backlog, says Nova Scotia chief justiceThe provincial court system in Nova Scotia is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic under significant strain, said Chief Judge Pamela Williams at the Inaugural State of the Nova Scotia Courts Address, held Friday afternoon.
-
N.B. government expands review of province's policy on sexual orientation in schoolsThe New Brunswick government has expanded the review of the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
Wildfire danger prompts travel restrictions in southeastern ManitobaThe Manitoba government is limiting vehicle travel in the southeast part of the province due to wildfire concerns.
-
'A fractious history': Planning of Canada Day festivities sparks controversyThe planning of Canada Day festivities in a few major Canadian cities has sparked controversy — and one professor says it’s not surprising given the country’s complicated history.
-
'We are committed to the original deal': Federal government remains confident regarding Windsor battery plant negotiationsNegotiations continue between Stellantis and LG and the Canadian government to keep the $5 billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant and roughly 3,000 jobs in Windsor.
-
Pet Valu Dog walk fundraiser in Barrie to raise money for dog guidesDogs, and their owners, are invited to a fundraiser in Barrie that will benefit dog guides. Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is providing life-changing dog guides to Canadians with disabilities.
-
Toronto man accused of randomly spitting on 3 people on TTC propertyA Toronto man who allegedly spat on three different people unprovoked on TTC property earlier this month is being sought by police.