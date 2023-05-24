Drivers seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash near Raymond

Raymond RCMP say two drivers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash in the intersection of Highway 52 and Range Road 212 at 3:30 p.m. on May 23.

Two of the drivers involved were taken to hospital, police say.

"Raymond RCMP are looking for any witnesses that may have observed the collision who can provide details surrounding the event," RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond RCMP by calling 403-752-4747. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), going online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Raymond is located approximately 36 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge.