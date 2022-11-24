Drivers still not stopping for school buses, North Bay police say

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay say that despite repeated warnings, some drivers are still not stopping for school buses that have red lights flashing.

An incident Nov. 10 highlights the problem, police said: a vehicle drove past the morning school bus, even though the red lights were flashing.

“This is almost a daily occurrence and there is concern for the children getting on and off the bus,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“The OPP will be out on our local roadways conducting extra patrols looking for drivers not obeying the rules regarding school buses.”

In accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, new amber-yellow lights will flash as the school bus approaches a stop which will serve as a warning to drivers that the bus will be stopping soon.

Motorists encountering a stopped school bus that has its overhead red signal lights flashing (the stop arm does not need to be extended), must stop before reaching the bus.

Drivers can’t proceed until the bus moves or the overhead red signal lights have stopped flashing.

“This applies whether you are meeting or following a school bus and includes multi-lane roads,” police said.

“The only exception is when driving on a road with a median. Traffic coming from the opposite direction is not required to stop.”

Penalties include a fine of $490 plus six demerit points for a first offence and range from $1,000 to $4,000, plus six demerit points and possible jail time up to six months, for each subsequent conviction.

In Ontario, school-bus drivers and other witnesses can report vehicles that have illegally passed a school bus. Vehicle owners can also be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus, regardless of who was driving the vehicle at the time.

