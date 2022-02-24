Drivers urged to avoid unnecessary travel as snow falls in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

Drivers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland were urged to avoid unnecessary travel overnight as snow fell in some areas.

DriveBC issued a warning at about midnight Thursday, alerting drivers to the conditions.

"Winter weather conditions causing multiple incidents along the major routes," the advisory posted on social media said. "Snow is falling and sticking, only travel if you and your vehicle are prepared."

The advisory didn't indicate where those traffic incidents took place.

The snow came as the southwestern corner of the province manages an ongoing cold snap. For several days, overnight temperatures have dipped as low as -10 C, feeling colder with wind chill.

On Thursday, Environment Canada renewed a special weather statement, saying overnight temperatures would remain cold through Friday morning. Temperatures in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Howe Sound could dip to -5 C due to an Arctic air mass, the advisory said. During the day, temperatures could get up to 5 C.

While the federal forecaster warned of flurries late Wednesday night, no snow accumulation was expected.

"Dress warmly in layers, if outside. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals," Environment Canada's advisory said.

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise again. On Friday, high temperatures could get up to 6 C in Vancouver. On the weekend, it'll be even warmer with periods of rain in the forecast for several days.