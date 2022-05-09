Drivers warned to brace for snow on Coquihalla, Highway 3

It may be mid-May but drivers are being told to brace for snowfall on some B.C. highways Monday – with flurries forecast on the Coquihalla and up to 30 centimetres expected on parts of the Crowsnest.

A special weather statement is in effect for Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt. Light flurries are expected at higher elevations, and "bouts of heavier flurries are possible but will be brief and localized," according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

On Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, the conditions are expected to be more dangerous and wintery, with a snowfall warning in effect.

"A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected," the warning says.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone."

Drivers on this route are being told to use winter tires and chains.