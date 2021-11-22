Drivers warned to expect 'major delays' after washout prompts hours-long closure of route out of southern B.C.
A main route out of southern British Columbia was closed again for hours Monday due to a washout, officials say.
Highway 3 was closed in both directions between Hope and Princeton shortly after noon, with no detour available.
It reopened to a single lane of alternating traffic about four hours later, but drivers were warned to expect "major delays" due to the closure and the limited traffic being allowed through.
The route also known as Crowsnest Highway had only just reopened. A single lane was open to alternating traffic ahead of schedule on Friday, though only essential travel was permitted.
It remained open through the weekend, but transit officials announced Monday that it had been closed again.
Officials said the washout was reported between Old Hope Princeton Way and Frontage Road. They did not say where on the 130-kilometre-long stretch the washout occurred.
Crews have been able to open sections of highways 1, 7 and 99, but these too are only available for those travelling for reasons deemed essential.
