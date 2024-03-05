Drivers who switched seats both charged with impaired driving
Two people, who took turns driving in downtown Guelph Monday night, have both been charged with impaired driving.
A witnessed called police just after 10 p.m. to report a possible impaired driver sitting in a car at Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street. The caller then said the male driver switched seats with the female passenger before driving away.
They then returned, parked in the area and the two were seen standing outside the vehicle.
Police said the male and female showed signs of being impaired and both were arrested. Breath tests later confirmed that they had over the legal limit of alcohol in their systems.
The 48-year-old man from Guelph and 47-year-old woman from Erin were both charged with impaired driving. Their driver’s licenses were also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle, which was registered to the woman, was impounded for seven days.
-
Maple syrup producers tap into government funding to boost businessThree Simcoe County maple syrup producers are among 77 successful applicants in Ontario to tap into a significant funding boost from the provincial and federal governments to enhance operations.
-
CPKC rail crews repair 'large pothole' in Monkland, Ont. that affected more than 20 carsRailway crews have repaired a large pothole near a railway crossing in Monkland, Ont. that damaged so many vehicles, Ontario Provincial Police had to issue a warning.
-
-
3-year sentence for B.C. man who set home on fire while his estranged wife, daughter were insideA man who broke into the home where his estranged wife and adult daughter were sleeping, doused it in gasoline and set it on fire on the morning he was scheduled to appear in court on a domestic violence charge will spend another 11 months in jail.
-
Sask. high school worries band trip to NYC will be cancelled amid teacher job actionHigh school students in North Battleford are worried their trip to New York City could get cancelled, as teachers continue to withdraw from extracurricular activities.
-
Eligible seniors getting invite letters as part of the rollout for national dental care planThe federal government has started to roll out the national dental care plan sending invite letters to eligible seniors.
-
Edmonton mayor hopeful four-way meeting will lead to constructive homelessness workEdmonton's mayor is optimistic about housing and homelessness issues following a meeting with Indigenous, federal and provincial counterparts.
-
No reported measles cases in Alberta; expert calls for vaccinations to prevent spreadAlberta hasn't had a measles case since November, but a medical expert says vaccination rates need to increase to prevent spread and protect children.
-
B.C. ombudsperson calls rules that allow private roads to be made public 'unjust'A report by British Columbia's ombudsperson suggests a decades-old portion of the Transportation Act has holes big enough for a logging truck to drive through.