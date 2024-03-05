Drivers who switched seats both charged with impaired driving

Two people, who took turns driving in downtown Guelph Monday night, have both been charged with impaired driving.

A witnessed called police just after 10 p.m. to report a possible impaired driver sitting in a car at Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street. The caller then said the male driver switched seats with the female passenger before driving away.

They then returned, parked in the area and the two were seen standing outside the vehicle.

Police said the male and female showed signs of being impaired and both were arrested. Breath tests later confirmed that they had over the legal limit of alcohol in their systems.

The 48-year-old man from Guelph and 47-year-old woman from Erin were both charged with impaired driving. Their driver’s licenses were also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle, which was registered to the woman, was impounded for seven days.