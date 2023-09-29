Driving 97 km/h over speed limit results in charge for driver: RCMP

An Alberta driver was ticketed for going 97 kilometres over the speed limit, police say.

The driver was seen travelling at extreme speeds on Highway 15 near the Old Fort Trail in Fort Saskatchewan around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to Mounties.

"A laser speed measuring device was used to calculate the vehicle's speed at 197km/hr in a posted 100km/hr zone," a Friday news release said.

A 20-year-old Fort Saskatchewan man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.