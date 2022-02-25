Driving ban for woman who hit motorcycle with Hummer
A 44-year-old woman from West Grey was been handed seven years in jail and a lifetime driving prohibition, after hitting a motorcycle with her Hummer, killing the driver.
Sally Darosa was charged with criminal negligence causing death following a crash involving her Hummer, and a roommate's motorcycle on May 29, 2019, in the Municipality of West Grey.
During her trial, court heard that Darosa chased her former roommate in her Hummer, while he was riding his motorcycle, following a disagreement.
Darosa’s vehicle clipped the motorcycle, sending it into the ditch, killing the driver, George Scott.
Court heard that Scott, his common-law partner, their daughter, and Darosa, all shared a rural home together.
Darosa was found guilty of Criminal Negligence causing death on Nov. 22, 2021.
Today, in a Walkerton courtroom, she was sentenced to seven years in jail, a lifetime driving prohibition, and a 10-year firearms prohibition.
-
Chance of more flurries this weekend in Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the Windsor area on Saturday.
-
Huron County OPP warn of possible delays due to convoyHuron County OPP officers are informing the public of possible traffic delays due to a vehicle convoy planned for Saturday.
-
Tesla dealership and service centre coming to Langford, B.C.The City of Langford is getting excited about a new partnership with a major electric car company that's planning to set up shop in the West Shore.
-
-
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Kyiv still in Ukrainian handsRussian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running but a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: pollA new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Security threats pose major risks to pandemic recovery, internal notes warn PMInternal government briefing notes warn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that economic-based national security threats — from espionage to cyberattacks — pose 'significant risks' to Canada's post-pandemic recovery, long-term prosperity and competitiveness.
-
Ottawa weather: Sunny and cold to start the dayEnvironment Canada's weather forecast calls for a sunny but brisk morning, with wind chills around -30 warming up to a high of -4 C with a wind chill of -10 by the afternoon.
-
Ottawa police postpone search for third deputy chiefThe Ottawa Police Services Board is postponing the search for a third deputy chief until a new permanent police chief is hired.