'Driving incident' on multiple Simcoe County roads under investigation: OPP

Provincial police say OPP officers are investigating a mid-morning "driving incident" on roads in Midland, Penetanguishene and Springwater Township.

There are few details surrounding exactly what happened at this point.

Police say they stopped a lone driver in the southbound lanes on Highway 400 near Duckworth Street in Barrie on Wednesday morning.

They arrested the driver "without injuries."

Officers with the Southern Georgian Bay, Huronia West and Orillia detachments are involved in the investigation.

