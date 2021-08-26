Driving instructor charged with stunt driving on Ottawa street

A driving instructor may need a lesson on the rules of the road after being stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa.

Ottawa police say the driver was observed going 101 kilometres an hour on King Edward Avenue. The speed limit in that area is 50 km/h.

The stunt driving charge includes a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Driving instructor stopped for #stuntdriving yesterday.

101km in a 50km/h area on King Edward.#SlowDown @OttawaPolice



Formateur d'une école de conduite intercepté pour #manoeuvrespérilleuses hier.

101km dans une zone de 50km/hr sur King Edward. #Ralentissez