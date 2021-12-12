Driving on snowy B.C. highways? Inform others of plans and carry emergency kit
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of British Columbia as residents in some areas remain without power.
The agency says up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected Sunday in the Fraser Canyon and visibility may be reduced, including on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.
It's urging travellers to keep others informed of their schedule and destination and to carry an emergency kit and phone, as weather in the mountains can change suddenly.
Environment Canada is also forecasting an additional 10 centimetres of snow for the Coquihalla Highway, with hazardous driving conditions expected from Hope to Merritt.
BC Hydro says on its website that nearly 1,000 customers on northern Vancouver Island have no power and about 300 are without electricity in the north, while fewer are experiencing outages in the Thompson Shuswap regions.
Drive BC says downed hydro lines have forced the closure of Highway 37A for three kilometres from Stewart to the Alaska border and no detour is available.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.
-
St.FX president tests positive for COVID-19, 125 students isolating amid outbreakThe president of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
7 Albertans make the cut to represent Canada at World JuniorsAll seven Albertans invited to Team Canada's World Juniors selection camp made the cut on Sunday.
-
Queen's University cancels in-person exams due to COVID-19 concernsQueen's University in Kingston, Ont. is cancelling all in-person exams this month as COVID-19 cases rise within the student community.
-
UVic cancels in-person exams, citing rising COVID-19 casesThe University of Victoria is cancelling in-person exams amid rising COVID-19 cases on campus.
-
Canadian junior men's hockey team caps selection camp with 7-2 win over U SportsWilliam Dufour, Carson Lambos and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and an assist for Canada's junior men's hockey team in a 7-2 exhibition win over a university team Sunday in Calgary.
-
Stranded cats rescued from flooded properties in B.C.; some now looking for homesThe floods that devastated parts of the Fraser Valley last month also left many animals in need of help. Over the past few weeks, a Langley-based cat rescue has stepped in to save stranded pets and feral cats from the floodwaters that covered many properties.
-
Hamilton Tiger-Cats lead Winnipeg Blue Bombers after Grey Cup halftimeThe Hamilton Tiger-Cats lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers halfway through the 108th Grey Cup.
-
Red Deer hospital diverts surgeries to 'reduce patient wait time': AHSAlberta Health Services says Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre (RDRHC) diverted all non-emergency surgery patients to Edmonton and Calgary this weekend.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in ScarboroughA pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV in Scarborough, Toronto police say.