Drizzle and fog in the forecast for Windsor-Essex

It is a damp start to the morning Wednesday with drizzle and fog clouding the Windsor-Essex area but as the weather cools Wednesday evening snow may return.

According to Environment Canada the fog patches are expected to dissipate by around noon leading into a cloudy day with a high of 4C.

There is a 40 per cent chance of snow overnight with a risk of freezing drizzle as temperatures cool to a low of -1C.

More fog is expected to roll in Wednesday evening dissipating overnight.

Wind gusts of up to 15 km/h is in the forecast with a wind chill of -6C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next few days:

Thursday: cloudy. 40 percent chance of snow changing to 40 percent chance of drizzle in the morning. Risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low. At night cloudy with a low of 2C.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C. At night, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 2C.

Saturday: Rain showers or flurries and a high of 2C. At night snow is expected with a low of -3C.