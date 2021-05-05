Drizzly Wednesday ahead of sunny weekend
The grey, dreary sky will clear up soon!
Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa on Wednesday includes clouds and showers or drizzle throughout the day and a high of 14 C.
By the evening, the rain should taper off and we'll see a cloudy sky. The overnight low is 3 C.
Sunshine returns to the forecast Thursday with a high of 15 C.
More sunny conditions, with a few clouds, are expected Friday and into the weekend, with highs of around 15 C each day.
The mainly sunny conditions are expected to last into next week.