Drizzly Wednesday but some sun coming Thursday

The grey, dreary sky will clear up tomorrow, but those clouds aren't staying away for long.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa on Wednesday includes clouds and showers or drizzle throughout the day and a high of 14 C.

By the evening, the rain should taper off and we'll see a cloudy sky. The overnight low is 3 C.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Thursday with a high of 15 C.

The 5 a.m. forecast included sunny conditions for Friday and through the weekend, but at 11 a.m. Environment Canada updated its outlook to predict rain and clouds through the weekend.

The forecast now calls for an overcast sky on Friday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C.

Saturday's outlook is also cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C.

Sunday could see a few sunny breaks, but also has a 30 per cent chance of showers in the forecast with a high of 14 C.