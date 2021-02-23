Police in Strathroy are looking for information after a drone flew over a local school, while students were out for recess, twice in one day.

Strathroy-Caradoc police say the black drone was spotted at 10:40 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday outside North Meadows Public School at 82 Middlesex Dr.

The second time the same drone was spotted, teaching staff became concerned for student safety and brought the children inside.

The drone then left the area.

Police are calling the incident suspicious, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.