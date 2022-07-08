Drone used to smuggle drugs into Manitoba prison; RCMP charge two men from B.C.

Two men from British Columbia have been charged after they allegedly used a drone to smuggle drugs into a Manitoba prison.

According to RCMP, officers in Stonewall received a report of a drone flying above and into Stony Mountain Institution at 3:20 a.m. on July 3. The report added a vehicle was also seen on a back road near the prison.

Multiple officers responded and found the vehicle on Highway 7 near Provincial Road 321. RCMP stopped the vehicle and found a drone on the backseat. The two men inside the car were arrested.

A search took place inside the prison where the drone was seen to have landed, and a package containing methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl were found. Employees at Stony Mountain Institution said they had seen a drone earlier and a similar package was found the day before.

The next day, a resident also found a package in the area where RCMP had stopped the vehicle, and turned it over to police. RCMP said the package had controlled substances inside, consistent with the packages found in the prison, and was set up to be transported by a drone.

Twenty-year-old Shahram Tokhy of Vancouver, and 22-year-old Jalen Falk of Burnaby were both charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and one count each of possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. RCMP said more charges are anticipated.

Tokhy and Falk are also facing further charges in Winnipeg. The Winnipeg Police Service was called to an Airbnb on Stradbrook Avenue on July 6 after the owner of the property found some concerning items. A search of the Airbnb turned up a firearm and a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs.

RCMP allege Tokhy and Falk were renting the Airbnb but were unable to return due to being in police custody.

The pair have each been charged with multiple firearm possession and drug possession charges.

None of the charges against the two men have been proven in court. Tokhy and Falk remain in custody.