Drones flying too close to Kelowna airport prompt police warning

Mounties in Kelowna are investigating two reports of drones flying in the flight path of the city's airport recently, saying this behaviour puts those in the air and on the ground at risk.

The first report was received on July 27 and involved a "personal drone" flying north of Wood Lake, according to a statement form authorities. A week later, a second report was received of a drone flying within the 5.6-kilometre "no fly zone" around Kelowna International Airport.

"Flying a drone in the vicinity of an airport not only poses a significant safety risk to the passengers and crew members on board all incoming and outgoing flights, but also to the members of the general public below," Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Mike Della-Paolera said in the statement, adding that police encourage anyone who sees a drone fling too close to the airport should call 911.

The Kelowna RCMP is also urging people who own and operate drones to familiarize themselves with federal rules and the potential penalties for defying them. For example, drone operators are required to register their devices and have a licence to operate. The fine for failing to do each of these things is up to $1,000.

The penalty for "putting people or aircraft at risk" is a fine of up to $3,000.