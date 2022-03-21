Drop in active 'high-risk' COVID-19 cases, WECHU reports 201 new cases since Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 201 new high-risk cases and 24 hospitalizations since Friday.

Of the new cases, 79 were reported Saturday, 74 on Sunday and 48 on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 589 people.

Windsor-Essex has 228 active high-risk cases on Monday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 24 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including two cases in the ICU. That’s down from the 28 patients reported on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

6 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

3 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

2 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED