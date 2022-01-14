Drop-in booster shots now available for all adults in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Drop-in booster shots are now available for everyone aged 18 and up at Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health vaccine clinics.

The public health unit made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.

All adults 18+ can now drop-in to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for a booster dose, no appointment needed. Visit https://t.co/sbLPxR5pLq for clinic dates, times & locations. If drop-in hours do not work for you, book an appointment at https://t.co/6h4loerFEE or call 1-844-780-0202. pic.twitter.com/azVyvRiXVt

Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health told CTV News the health unit was able to make the change because as vaccination rates rise, there's less demand at local clinics.

"If you think you need to wait until February to get your booster dose, please don't think that," she said. "There is a booster dose available for you."

Meanwhile Waterloo Region clinics are likely not be far behind with similar measures.

Asked when walk-in 18+ booster shots might available in the Region of Waterloo, Vickie Murray, lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force said it could happen as early as next week.

"This is something that is top of mind for me right now," Murray said. "It's something I talk about with my team every day."

As of Friday, 83.3 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph was considered fully vaccinated with at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. In the Region of Waterloo, 81.3 per cent of the eligible population was fully vaccinated.