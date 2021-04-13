Drop in cases, but two new COVID-19-related deaths in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a significant drop, but also two new deaths.

The deaths, a man and woman both in their 60s, were not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. They are the first deaths in the region in 10 days.

The new deaths bring the area's total to 192, while the new cases bring the cumulative total to 8,570, with 1,130 still active and 7,248 resolved. There are 10 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and 875 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern.

Tuesday's decrease in cases comes after six straight days of triple-digit cases, including a new daily high. A total of 161 new infections were reported Saturday, a new record for the pandemic, breaking the previous high of 148 cases reported Jan. 5.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) 10 staff and 52 inpatients are positive for COVID-19, with 18 in intensive care. Of the 52 inpatients, hospital officials say only seven are from outside the region and all are in intensive care.

The only active outbreaks at a health-care facility is at Parkwood Institute, where three areas on two floors are affected.

The Thames Valley District School Board reported new cases at five schools late Monday, while seven area schools and one child-care centre are dealing with outbreaks. Eight residences associated with Western University also remain in outbreak.

As of the end of the day on Sunday, the MLHU reports 107,926 vaccine doses have been administered.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 32 new, 177 active, 3,057 total, 2,809 resolved, 71 deaths (one new), 189 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 184 active, 1,848 total, 1,620 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 44 active, 1,481 total, 1,385 resolved, 52 deaths (one new), 36 variants

Grey-Bruce – 12 new, 90 active, 946 total, 852 resolved, three deaths, 93 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 115 active, 3,058 total, 2,889 resolved, 54 deaths (one new), 231 variants

The province reported more than 3,600 new infections Tuesday, with the positivity rate climbing past 10 per cent.