Drop in COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka continues

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to post a drop in its latest COVID-19 data, as cases continue to drop week over week.

There have been 141 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Friday, down slightly from the 146 new cases confirmed over the weekend of May 8 and 9.

The health unit says there were a total of 339 new COVID-19 cases reported last week (week of May 9), which is 23 per cent lower than the week of May 2 when 443 cases were reported.

Two more people have died; a male over the age of 80 and a female between the ages of 65 and 79. There have been 14 deaths reported amongst Simcoe Muskoka residents so far this month.

More than 248,000 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is nearly 40 per cent of the population. Just over 23,000 people, or 3.7 per cent, have been immunized with two doses of a vaccine.

Since the pandemic began there have been 11,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Simcoe Muskoka.