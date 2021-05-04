Drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Overbrook fills up quickly

A drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood filled its 500 spots quickly Tuesday morning.

Overbrook is one of 21 neighbourhoods identified by Ottawa Public Health as high-priority for vaccinations. This drop-in clinic is one of two this week. Residents must show proof of address in order to get a vaccine.

Lineups at the Overbrook Community Centre began at around 6 a.m., but residents said things moved quickly. By 9 a.m., all 500 shots were booked. Residents were given wristbands and an appointment time to return for their shots.

"This was great," said Ricardo Paulino, who showed up early. "I thought I was going to be waiting here for at least two hours because they were only opening at nine and I was here at seven. It's great. It was fantastic."

In a statement to CTV News, Ottawa Public Health said it was not advertising these pop-up clinics widely, but would instead target neighbours in a variety of ways on the ground, including door-knocking, flyers, emails and phone calls with the aid of community partners.

"These clinics will not be promoted widely to the greater public as the intent is to reach individuals in specified areas," OPH said. "Due to limited vaccine supply, proof of address will be required to ensure eligibility. Community clinics continue and will be advertised broadly."

OPH said it would continue to focus future pop-up clinics and mobile strategies in high-priority neighbourhoods it has previously identified.

A similar clinic in Overbrook will be held Thursday.