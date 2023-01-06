Drop in flu and RSV cases reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the number of influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in Windsor-Essex is on the decline.

In November, the number of patients admitted to hospital for the flu spiked to 116.

That number dropped in December to 79 cases.

When it comes to RSV cases, the hospital admitted 55 patients in December - down from 71 the previous month.

Despite that drop in influence and RSV, hospital officials say COVID-19 is once again on the rise.