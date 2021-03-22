The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 401 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,606 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,923 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

1 case is outbreak related

4 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

4 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says there are 25 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU. There are 282 active cases.

The health unit says 48 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

There are 13 outbreaks in the region, including seven at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one in a retirement home.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: