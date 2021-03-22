The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 401 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,606 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,923 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 4 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 4 cases are still under investigation
WECHU says there are 25 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU. There are 282 active cases.
The health unit says 48 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.
There are 13 outbreaks in the region, including seven at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one in a retirement home.
Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:
- 40,395 have received their first dose of the vaccine
- 12,059 have received both doses of the vaccine
- A total of 64,513 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents.