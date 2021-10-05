Drop in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

That’s the lowest number of new cases in the region since August. WECHU reported five new cases on Aug. 2.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 456 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,853 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,159 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 238 cases are currently active - 136 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 102 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

5 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

13 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreaks

5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: