Drop in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
That’s the lowest number of new cases in the region since August. WECHU reported five new cases on Aug. 2.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 456 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,853 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,159 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 238 cases are currently active - 136 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 102 non-VOC are active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 5 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 13 workplaces
- 2 long-term care or retirement homes
- 2 community outbreaks
- 5 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 317,194 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 295,905 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 4,046 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 617,145 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 83.6% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 78.0% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.