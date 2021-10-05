iHeartRadio

Drop in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

That’s the lowest number of new cases in the region since August. WECHU reported five new cases on Aug. 2.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 456 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,853 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,159 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 238 cases are currently active - 136 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 102 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 2 cases are community acquired
  • 1 case is outbreak related
  • 5 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 13 workplaces
  • 2 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 2 community outbreaks
  • 5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 317,194 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 295,905 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 4,046 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
  • A total of 617,145 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 83.6% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 78.0% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.
12