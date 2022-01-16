Drop-in vaccine clinics being offered across Nova Scotia this week

Nova Scotia Health says COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics will be offering drop-in vaccines across the province this week to help support vaccine accessibility.

Officials say the clinics are focused on providing first and second doses of vaccine to Nova Scotians who are not yet fully vaccinated. However, booster doses are available at some drop-in clinics.

Public health says people dropping in to receive their first or second dose of vaccine will be prioritized over people looking to receive their booster shot.

The interval between the first and second doses is 56 days. People can receive their booster dose at least 24 weeks or 168 days after their receive their second dose of their primary series.

Here is a list of the COVID-19 clinics by zone:

CENTRAL ZONE

The North Grove (Pfizer - pediatric clinic for kids ages 5-11)

140-6 Primrose St, Dartmouth

Monday, Jan.17 from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Mount Saint Vincent University: Multi-Purpose Room, Rosaria Student Centre (age 12+)

85 Seton Road, Halifax

Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Family SOS (Pfizer - pediatric clinic for kids ages 5-11)

4 Cranberry Court, Halifax

Thursday, Jan. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m.

EASTERN ZONE

Centre 200 (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

481 George Street, Sydney

Monday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

St.FX University (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

Keating Centre Conference Rooms, 1100 Convocation Blvd, Antigonish

Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

NORTHERN ZONE

Lismore Community Centre (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

4699 Shore Road, Lismore

Monday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Economy Recreation Centre (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

3323 Nova Scotia Trunk 2, Economy

Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Brookfield Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

110 Hwy 289, Brookfield

Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Bass River Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

5554 Highway #2, Bass River

Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Wallace Community Centre (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

13938 Route 6 Wallace

Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Upper Stewiacke Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

5336 Hwy 289, Upper Stewiacke

Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Oxford Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

Oxford Fire Department, 107 Waverly Street, Oxford

Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Debert Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

34 Carter Road, Debert

Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

WESTERN ZONE

Digby Legion (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

92 Mount St, Digby

Monday Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Annapolis Royal Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

5 St Anthony St, Annapolis Royal

Monday Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 18 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Lunenburg Community Centre (gym) (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

21 Green St, Lunenburg

Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Kingston Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

570 Sparky St, Kingston

Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 79 (New Ross Legion) (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

64 Forties Rd, New Ross

Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

North Queens Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

9793 Nova Scotia Trunk 8, Caledonia

Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Middleton Baptist Church (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

26 School St., Middleton

Friday Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Oak Island Resort (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)

36 Treasure Dr, Western Shore

Friday Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses

Public health says that people may experience a long wait outside a vaccine outreach clinic and are encouraging people to dress for the weather conditions.

Officials say standing in line does not necessarily mean you will get a vaccine. Each clinic has a specified amount of vaccine and staff availability