Drop-in vaccine clinics being offered across Nova Scotia this week
Nova Scotia Health says COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics will be offering drop-in vaccines across the province this week to help support vaccine accessibility.
Officials say the clinics are focused on providing first and second doses of vaccine to Nova Scotians who are not yet fully vaccinated. However, booster doses are available at some drop-in clinics.
Public health says people dropping in to receive their first or second dose of vaccine will be prioritized over people looking to receive their booster shot.
The interval between the first and second doses is 56 days. People can receive their booster dose at least 24 weeks or 168 days after their receive their second dose of their primary series.
Here is a list of the COVID-19 clinics by zone:
CENTRAL ZONE
The North Grove (Pfizer - pediatric clinic for kids ages 5-11)
140-6 Primrose St, Dartmouth
Monday, Jan.17 from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Mount Saint Vincent University: Multi-Purpose Room, Rosaria Student Centre (age 12+)
85 Seton Road, Halifax
Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Family SOS (Pfizer - pediatric clinic for kids ages 5-11)
4 Cranberry Court, Halifax
Thursday, Jan. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m.
EASTERN ZONE
Centre 200 (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
481 George Street, Sydney
Monday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
St.FX University (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
Keating Centre Conference Rooms, 1100 Convocation Blvd, Antigonish
Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
NORTHERN ZONE
Lismore Community Centre (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
4699 Shore Road, Lismore
Monday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Economy Recreation Centre (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
3323 Nova Scotia Trunk 2, Economy
Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Brookfield Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
110 Hwy 289, Brookfield
Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Bass River Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
5554 Highway #2, Bass River
Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Wallace Community Centre (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
13938 Route 6 Wallace
Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Upper Stewiacke Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
5336 Hwy 289, Upper Stewiacke
Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Oxford Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
Oxford Fire Department, 107 Waverly Street, Oxford
Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Debert Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
34 Carter Road, Debert
Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
WESTERN ZONE
Digby Legion (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
92 Mount St, Digby
Monday Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Annapolis Royal Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
5 St Anthony St, Annapolis Royal
Monday Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday Jan. 18 from 2 to 7 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Lunenburg Community Centre (gym) (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
21 Green St, Lunenburg
Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Kingston Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
570 Sparky St, Kingston
Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20 from 2 to 7 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 79 (New Ross Legion) (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
64 Forties Rd, New Ross
Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
North Queens Fire Hall (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
9793 Nova Scotia Trunk 8, Caledonia
Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Middleton Baptist Church (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
26 School St., Middleton
Friday Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Oak Island Resort (Pfizer – anyone age 5+)
36 Treasure Dr, Western Shore
Friday Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering first, second and third (if eligible) doses
Public health says that people may experience a long wait outside a vaccine outreach clinic and are encouraging people to dress for the weather conditions.
Officials say standing in line does not necessarily mean you will get a vaccine. Each clinic has a specified amount of vaccine and staff availability