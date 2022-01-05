Drop in water temperature likely cause of death of hundreds of fish: biology professor
A drop in water temperature late Sunday is the likely cause of death of hundreds of fish in northern Cape Breton, according to a local biology professor.
“A super chill event, there's a number of names for it, but essentially the mixing of that water and all of a sudden the fish are in a very different environment and they just can't cope,” said Trevor Avery, a biology professor at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.
A video posted to social media on Monday shows hundreds of dead Atlantic striped bass littering the shoreline along North Harbour in Dingwall, N.S.
A spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the department believes no projects or industrial activities caused the mortality. However, samples are being gathered and Environment and Climate Change Canada has been notified.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
Feds sending 140 million rapid tests across Canada this monthThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.
-
Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor womanJitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Here’s how COVID-19 rules differ in Ottawa and GatineauAuthorities in Quebec and Ontario have both instituted a fresh round of public health restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
'Our health-care workers deserve better': Worry grows as Labrador's COVID-19 cases riseTwo of Labrador's Indigenous governments are reporting more cases of COVID-19 in their communities as calls grow for more resources in the region.
-
Man's death in Moose Lake being investigated as a homicide: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating a man’s death in Moose Lake as a homicide.
-