Drop the puck: WECSSAA sports returns

After weeks of practice, the Windsor and Essex County Secondary Schools Athletic Association (WECSSAA) sports season is back.

Both boys and girls athletics will start this week, after nearly two years sitting on the sidelines.

“It’s a lot of fun and I know that the players are looking forward to it each day,” says WECSSAA president Jim Kittl.

“The sports that will start this week on the schedule will be boys and girls hockey, junior and senior boys volleyball, junior and senior girls basketball.”

Wrestling and swimming will also resume.

Kittl says all teams are showing strong participation numbers from players, volunteers and coaches

“They’re teaching like two entire periods back to back without the prep time they usually get to mark their lessons and get their practices organized, so it’s been really hard on them,” Kittl says.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit suspended extracurricular activities at the start of the school year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve been pretty steady at the high schools lately, and touch my wooden head that we’ll continue to go that way,” Kittl tells CTV News.

Students, staff and officials have to be fully vaccinated to participate.

“We’re a little bit rusty but we’re getting there. We’re excited to be back,” says Jada Malott, captain of St. Joseph’s girls’ hockey team.

Their game on Wednesday will be the first in two years.

“It’s going to be a heightened level of competitiveness amongst everyone because we’re so excited to get back and play some games and it’s gonna be fun,” Malott says.

Fans will not be allowed to attend games being played at high schools and coaches will have to wear masks.

“We just want them to get some sense of normalcy back and we’re thankful to everybody who’s played a part in it,” says Kittl.