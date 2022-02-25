Drought outlook improving in southern Manitoba thanks to significant snowfall

The drought outlook in southern Manitoba could improve this spring thanks to the heavy snowfall that has hit much of the province.

Greg Archibald, the CEO of Pembina Valley Water Co-op, said at this point it is pretty safe to say there won't be a drought thanks to the snow and the fall rain that came in 2021.

"The question is how significant is it from a flood perspective?" said Archibald.

According to the province's predictions, Manitoba is expecting moderate flooding this spring.

Archibald said there are several factors to determine the flood risk, including ground moisture, spring rain forecasts and the melt cycle.

"We have a lot of snow right now, and if it melts by warmer but cooler nights, it might just evaporate. So you might not have as much go with run off. But if it stays relatively warm in the night too, then you are going to get a major run."

Archibald said conditions should help increase water levels, which dipped 75 per cent at times last year.

"You can't say that everyone's in good shape just yet, but we're hopeful they all get good melt and good run-off, which will help bring their levels back up."

Archibald noted that the City of Morden recently shifted its drought response level from extreme to moderate due to heavier precipitation and normal soil moisture.

Despite this change, residents in Morden are still asked to maintain water conservation efforts.