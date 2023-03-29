Drug and weapon seizure in Huron County

Two people have been charged following a traffic stop in Wingham where police say they found drugs and a weapon.

The investigation was done by OPP in Huron-Perth, West Grey Police Service and the OPP Emergency Response Team.

According to police, $18,000 in illegal drugs, cash, a prohibited weapon and offence-related property were seized during the stop on March 22 on Josephine Street.

The combined estimated value of the seized drugs was $13,480.00, combined estimated value of the seized property was $1,760.00 and $2,790.00 of Canadian currency was seized.

A 38-year-old from Wingham and a 42-year-old from Durham are both facing several charges.