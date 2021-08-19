Drug bust in Dresden

Four people are facing multiple drug-related charges after police raided a house and trailer on Brown St. Wednesday.

Approximately $1,500 worth of suspected methamphetamine, percocets and LSD was seized, including digital scales, a crossbow, ammunition and Canadian currency was also seized.

William Janess, 34, James Barnes, 37, and Derrick Casier, 38 all of Dresden and Tess Veenstra, 27, of no fixed address were all arrested and facing multiple charges including drug possession, possession of a crossbow, possession of ammunition and failing to comply with his probation order.

All have been was released pending a future court date of September 16, 2021.