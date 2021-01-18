Four people from Greater Sudbury – three men and a woman, all from the same family – are facing drug, weapons and other charges following raids at two residences in the city Jan. 14.

The raids were conducted by specialized units from the Ontario Provincial Police, Greater Sudbury Police and the North Bay Police Services at 3:42 p.m.

"A search of both residences led to the seizure of three firearms with ammunition, prohibited weapons, drug paraphernalia, cellphones (and) Canadian currency," the OPP said in a news release.

Drugs seized are suspected to be fentanyl, purple fentanyl, methamphetamine pills, hydromorphone pills, cocaine, crack cocaine and oxycodone tablets. The value of the drugs is believed to be about $12,000.

A 53-year-old man from Sudbury is charged with several offences, including drug possession, trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and weapons possession.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing in Sudbury.

A 48-year-old woman is charged with several counts of drug possession and trafficking. She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 24 in Sudbury.

A 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old man are also charged with several counts of drug possession and trafficking. Both were also released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 24 in Sudbury.