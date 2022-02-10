Drug bust in Webbwood nets $36K in fentanyl, meth

Two people from Webbwood have been charged with trafficking and other offences following a Wednesday raid on Main Street in the community.

Ontario Provincial Police said a search of the home uncovered $2,000 in cash, 52 grams of fentanyl and more than 67 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

"The estimated street value of the drugs seized is over $36,000," police said in a news release Thursday. "Two people were arrested and charged."

A 37-year-old resident is charged with trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court Justice in Espanola at a later date.

A 30-year old was also charged with trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 4.