Drug charges laid after vehicle stopped for expired plate

Two people face drug trafficking charges after Barrie police pulled over a vehicle with an expired licence plate.

On Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle travelling east on Edgehill Drive for driving with a plate that expired three years ago.

Police say they were met with a strong odour of cannabis coming from the vehicle, resulting in a further investigation by officers.

Police found several quantities of suspected cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription pills.

Police say further evidence led officers to believe these drugs were being trafficked.

A 23-year-old Mississauga man and a 28-year-old Barrie woman have each been charged with several drug trafficking charges. The man was also charged with failure to Surrender his Insurance Card.