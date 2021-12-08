Drug charges laid after Windsor police spot 'suspicious activity' downtown

Two Windsor residents were arrested Tuesday after patrol officers interrupted what appeared to be a drug deal.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. officers on patrol in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue saw an adult man and woman “engaging in suspicious activity.”

As officers approached the pair to investigate further, a small, clear plastic bag containing drugs was observed being discarded during the interaction.

As a result, both parties were arrested without incident.

Police say further investigation found that the man had additional drugs and currency on him.

Police have charged a 50-year-old Windsor man with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - two counts (3.4 grams purple fentanyl and 8.5 grams crystal methamphetamine)

Fail to Comply with Release Order

A 29-year-old Windsor woman is also facing the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (0.6 grams crystal methamphetamine)

Fail to Comply with Release Order

