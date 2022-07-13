Drug charges laid against woman accused of trafficking in Three Hills, Drumheller
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
RCMP have arrested a suspected drug dealer accused of trafficking in Three Hills and Drumheller, Alta.
Officers took the accused into custody on July 4 following an investigation by the southern Alberta district crime reduction unit.
Investigators seized 24 grams of what is suspected to be fentanyl and 21.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, said RCMP.
Mandy Lynne Russell, 40, of Linden, Alta. is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
She is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on July 15.
According to RCMP, Russell was already facing charges for similar offences at the time of her arrest.
