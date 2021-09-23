Drug charges laid in Meaford after search warrant

Provincial police arrested two men after a search of a Meaford property turned up over $4,000 worth of drugs.

Officers with the OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a Sykes Street property and said police found $4,200 worth of methamphetamine, digital scales, cell phones and meth pipes.

A 52-year-old Meaford man is charged with methamphetamine possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

A 40-year-old Collingwood man is charged with methamphetamine possession.

Both of the accused are set to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.