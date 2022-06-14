Drug could cause prolonged sedation, memory loss: alert

A B.C. health authority issued a toxic drug alert for one community after a highly toxic substance caused sudden overdoses.

Northern Health issued the alert Tuesday for Quesnel. Officials said a burgundy substance with a chunky, dense texture is being sold as down.

The health authority said the substance can lead to "prolonged sedation and memory loss," adding the overdoses are happening when the substance is both smoked and injected.

Northern Health's warning urged drug users not to use alone, to know their tolerance, to use in an overdose prevention site and to test with a small amount first.

Late last month, Interior Health announced it would send toxic drug alerts to its residents through a text messaging system.

The text alerts, which anyone can sign up to receive, are meant to prevent drug poisonings and deaths by giving up-to-date information on the local supply and resources for those who need them.

Other health authorities, like Northern Health, are expected to have this alert system in place this summer.

That alert system was announced the same week federal and provincial officials said B.C. will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.

Starting Jan. 31, 2023, adults found to be carrying up to 2.5 grams of certain drugs including opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine will not be subject to arrest or charges, and the drugs won’t be seized.

A report released by the B.C. Coroners Service earlier this month shows 722 deaths were attributed to drugs like heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl between January and April.

It's an average of 180.5 deaths per month, the second-highest monthly average ever seen in the province.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione