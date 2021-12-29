Drug dealers sold to B.C. teens using 'menu' sent by text: RCMP

A pair of dealers used a "menu" sent by text message to sell drugs to teenagers in the Kelowna area, Mounties in the B.C. city say.

In a news release last week, the Kelowna detachment said "numerous" complaints had been made to the RCMP about the sale of drugs including magic mushrooms, LSD and cannabis to teenagers.

Mounties said an investigation identified two suspects believed to have been selling the substances in the area.

According to police, teenagers would text the men and be sent a menu of substances to choose from. They would then meet up with the men at "various" locations to conduct the deal, the RCMP said.

A search warrant was conducted at a condo on Richter Street earlier this month, during which Mounties allegedly uncovered a large quantity of substances.

They say they found about four pounds of psilocybin, 40 pounds of cannabis and 1,300 tabs of LSD. In addition, police allege, they also found about $10,000 in cash.

"This was a significant quantity of drugs seized and for comparison, our local high schools have anywhere from 1,200 to 1,800 students, so 1,300 tabs of LSD is almost enough for every student at one of our schools," police said in a statement.

Following the search, two men were arrested and are expected to be charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis.

Those charges have not been approved so the men have not been publicly named, but police said their suspects are aged 37 and 50.

Police recommended parents monitor the communication of youth to prevent similar situations, as the suspects in this case, they say, "were not overly sophisticated."